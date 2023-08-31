A unique property on East Main Street in Searsport is for sale.

The property located at 237 East Main St., which went on the market two weeks ago, is listed for $725,000 by ERA Dawson-Bradford Co. It’s a 1.5 acre lot zoned for commercial use that includes two buildings — a rail car used as a cafe with a spacious deck and a separate retail building that presently houses a gourmet food shop. There’s also a studio apartment above the retail space.

Massimo’s Restaurant Studio Market opened at 237 East Main St. in Searsport in 2020 and still operates out of the property, sharing opening days and hours on its Facebook page. It’s unclear what will happen to the business when the property is sold. Owners Massimo and Ann Marie Ranni couldn’t be reached for comment.

The couple previously owned Massimo’s Cucina Italiana in downtown Bangor, which closed in 2016, and Massimo’s Bakery in Brewer, which closed in 2016. The couple also operated a pizza bar in Bangor and reopened the original restaurant in Bangor for a spell.

The Searsport restaurant was a little different than previous iterations. Open only about two days a week — usually Friday and Saturday — seasonally, the Searsport Massimo’s serves a variety of paninis including Rustico (Black Forest ham, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers and balsamic); Melanzana (baked eggplant, fresh mozzarella, mixed greens, extra virgin olive oil and black garlic salt); and Carpaccio (roast beef, parmigiana, onion, mixed greens and extra virgin olive oil). The menu also lists prepared pastas such as lasagna, penne alla puttanesca and gnocchi alla bolognese, as well as soups, bread, pastries and desserts.