A Waterville man was sentenced in federal district court Friday to 110 months in prison followed by six months of supervised release for possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute.

Patrick Hanson, 32, pleaded guilty on November 3, 2022.

He was arrested in October 2021 after Waterville police learned that Hanson had threatened another person. After his arrest, he was found to have seven packages of suspected narcotics in his possession, including one package that he had kicked under a door while at the police station, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice

Police seized approximately 43 grams of a mixture containing fentanyl. Two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a lethal dose, according to the DOJ.

Hanson was convicted of trafficking oxycodone and cocaine in 2013. Because of the prior conviction, U.S. District Court Justice Judge John A. Woodcock, Jr. found Hanson to be a career offender under the federal sentencing guidelines, which subjected him to a higher recommended sentence.