If you plan to go to the beach this weekend, make sure it’s safe to swim.

At least 6 Maine beaches currently have contamination advisories in place, meaning people are advised not to go into the water.

Beaches that may have fecal bacteria in the water include Mother’s Beach and Gooch’s Beach in Kennebunk, Cape Neddick Beach in York, Laite Beach in Camden, and Willard Beach in South Portland.

According to the EPA, swimming in water contaminated with fecal bacteria can cause various infections, stomach aches, or vomiting.