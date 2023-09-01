Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the 70s. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Knox County has to hire more staff before it can take 911 calls again
In the meantime, Knox County emergency calls are being routed to Waldo County Regional Communications Center.
‘Human algorithms’ have powered this Maine radio station for 50 years
Since WMPG first powered up its transmitter 50 years ago, its DJs and listeners have chosen what gets played on the radio.
Maine officials are reviewing Donald Trump’s eligibility for 2024 ballot
Some are calling for secretaries of state around the country to disqualify Trump from appearing on the 2024 presidential ballot.
Orono might change its local election date so UMaine students can vote
Not all of the university’s 12,000 students are registered voters, but they could sway a municipal election if enough participated.
You don’t need a boat to enjoy saltwater fishing in Maine
With more than 3,000 miles of coastline in Maine, most anglers here don’t have to go far to find spots where they can fish from the shore.
Fire marshal says Bangor apartment fire was intentional
Two people were in the three-unit building at the time of the fire. Neither was injured but one firefighter received a minor burn.
Washington County official facing drunken driving charge
An elected Washington County commissioner was summoned over the weekend on a charge of drunken driving, according to his defense attorney.
Bangor marks Overdose Awareness Day as latest state data shows hope
The state’s latest monthly overdose report showed a slight decrease in the rate of fatal overdoses this year, but advocates say it’s still to many.
Limestone to continue fire protection at Loring for at least 1 month
Earlier this month, Limestone’s Select Board said Loring owed $1.2 million for police and fire coverage since 2015.
Stephen King’s newest novel is out next week
“Holly” is the latest book in King’s expanding series of crime novels to feature Holly Gibney, a whip-smart, idiosyncratic private detective.
Multimedia artist is creating sculptures in the path of the 2024 eclipse
The works are part of a group of six installations by Henry Dean to be set up across America tracing the line of the 2024 solar eclipse event.
How to identify the wave of hawks migrating through Maine
We’ll be seeing a wave of hawks migrating through Maine over the next several weeks, begging to be identified.
Despite lingering questions, UMaine football should be better this season
Let’s consider UMaine’s football team as it enters Saturday night’s opener in Miami.
In other Maine news …
Judge skeptical of agreement to drop Maine ACLU lawsuit over indigent defense
Proposal targeting neo-Nazi training camp sparks free speech debate
Le Club Francais to offer ‘Valley French’ lessons to help keep language alive
Woman accused of attacking man with ax
Down East man accused of threatening interracial couple
2-pickup crash partially closes Bangor intersection
How to report your game scores to the BDN this fall
Hermon girls edge Ellsworth to extend winning streak over North opponents to 53 games
East Main Street restaurant property for sale in Searsport
Howland-area schools abruptly close due to ‘safety concern’
SIG Sauer denies Maine deputy’s allegations of faulty firearm
Man in serious condition after Jeep hydroplanes and rolls in Cross Lake
Maine wants to expand quarantine zones to stop tree-killing pests