Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

In the meantime, Knox County emergency calls are being routed to Waldo County Regional Communications Center.

Since WMPG first powered up its transmitter 50 years ago, its DJs and listeners have chosen what gets played on the radio.

Some are calling for secretaries of state around the country to disqualify Trump from appearing on the 2024 presidential ballot.

Not all of the university’s 12,000 students are registered voters, but they could sway a municipal election if enough participated.

With more than 3,000 miles of coastline in Maine, most anglers here don’t have to go far to find spots where they can fish from the shore.

Two people were in the three-unit building at the time of the fire. Neither was injured but one firefighter received a minor burn.

An elected Washington County commissioner was summoned over the weekend on a charge of drunken driving, according to his defense attorney.

The state’s latest monthly overdose report showed a slight decrease in the rate of fatal overdoses this year, but advocates say it’s still to many.

Earlier this month, Limestone’s Select Board said Loring owed $1.2 million for police and fire coverage since 2015.

“Holly” is the latest book in King’s expanding series of crime novels to feature Holly Gibney, a whip-smart, idiosyncratic private detective.

The works are part of a group of six installations by Henry Dean to be set up across America tracing the line of the 2024 solar eclipse event.

We’ll be seeing a wave of hawks migrating through Maine over the next several weeks, begging to be identified.

Let’s consider UMaine’s football team as it enters Saturday night’s opener in Miami.

In other Maine news …

Judge skeptical of agreement to drop Maine ACLU lawsuit over indigent defense

Proposal targeting neo-Nazi training camp sparks free speech debate

Le Club Francais to offer ‘Valley French’ lessons to help keep language alive

Woman accused of attacking man with ax

Down East man accused of threatening interracial couple

2-pickup crash partially closes Bangor intersection

How to report your game scores to the BDN this fall

Hermon girls edge Ellsworth to extend winning streak over North opponents to 53 games

East Main Street restaurant property for sale in Searsport

Howland-area schools abruptly close due to ‘safety concern’

SIG Sauer denies Maine deputy’s allegations of faulty firearm

Man in serious condition after Jeep hydroplanes and rolls in Cross Lake

Maine wants to expand quarantine zones to stop tree-killing pests