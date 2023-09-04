PORTLAND — The popular, annual Latino Food Festival will be held inside and outside Guild Hall, part of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on 307 Congress Street in Portland, on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 11 a.m. until the food runs out. All are welcome to attend.

The festival will include music, costumes, handmade crafts, and the opportunity to sample many Central and South American dishes like tacos, tamales, pupusas, arepas, rellenitos, chicken stew, flan, and much more. Tickets for the different food items will be sold at the festival.

Last year’s festival drew hundreds of people, many from hours away. Sacred Heart/St. Dominic Parish in Portland is home to the Latino Catholic community in the greater Portland area. In past years, the festival was held at Sacred Heart Church, but starting last year, it was relocated to the Cathedral because of the large crowds and access to more available parking.

The event is a celebration of community and tradition as much of the food is prepared using home recipes that have lasted through the generations of families.

“I think we had people from Cherryfield and Bangor and also Pittsfield, all the communities where we are present as a Hispanic ministry – Sanford, Lewiston – all those places,” said José Pérez Lopéz, an outreach coordinator for the Diocese of Portland’s Office of Hispanic Ministry. “It is important for the Latino community because this is a way we can come together. It is really important, not only as a Latino community but as different countries. We all speak Spanish, but we have different types of traditions, different types of food, so it’s really important for us to have this event.”

“I think it brings people together around a common love of food and culture. I think it’s a great way to invite the community into a lot of joy,” said Abrey Feliccia, director of the Portland Catholic Center for Faith.

For more information about the festival, call 207-653-5609 or visit www.portlandcatholic.org.