BANGOR — Hundreds of active and retired local, state, and federal law enforcement officers, firefighters, and emergency personnel will be recognized for their faithful commitment and self-sacrifice at the Blue Mass, celebrated by Bishop Robert Deeley, on Sunday, Sept. 17.

The 2023 Blue Mass will be held at St. John Church on 207 York Street in Bangor starting at 10:30 a.m. People of all faiths are welcome to attend and join in showing our gratitude to these dedicated heroes. All active and retired members of the public safety community are encouraged to come with their families and in uniform. Many elected officials at the federal, state, and local level will be in attendance to honor those who serve.

Blessings will be bestowed upon all who contribute to the public health and safety of Maine, and prayers will be offered for those who have given their lives in the line of duty. The readers and gift bearers at the Mass will be members of the public safety community, and a multi-jurisdictional honor guard will post the colors. Ladder trucks from local fire departments will also display the American flag high above York Street prior to the Mass.

“Our gathering to thank them in this celebration is an opportunity to appreciate their most important place in our society each day of the year,” said Bishop Deeley. “We are helped greatly by those who protect us and serve us and need to pause to realize that we encourage them by our thanks. In so doing, we show them a respect which might help our young people to realize that service as a first responder is a valuable way to strengthen the bonds of our community.”



The Blue Mass (referring to the blue uniforms that firefighters, law enforcement and other first responders wear) dates back to 1934 and is a venerable tradition in many dioceses. The events of Sept. 11, 2001, served as the impetus for the Diocese of Portland to institute the Blue Mass locally.

For more information about the Blue Mass, including its history in Maine and a large gallery of pictures from the Mass through the years, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/BlueMass.