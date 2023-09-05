ELMIRA, New York — Elmira College recently announced this year’s recipients of its annual Key Award. This year’s award was given to 783 students in 16 states. A tradition that goes back to 1935, the Key Award is presented to outstanding students in their junior year of high school or preparatory school.

This year’s recipients included:

Suzanne Fussell of Orrington,

Tristan Prokop of Holden, and

Ryan Hallett of Hermon.

“This award is given to students with the potential to excel academically, serve as leaders, and go on to enjoy success in life,” said Charles Lindsay, president of Elmira College. “We hope they will choose to make Elmira College their place.”

Sponsored by the EC Alumni Association, the Key Award recognizes students for high scholastic achievement, leadership, citizenship, and participation in extracurricular activities.