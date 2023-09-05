Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

On Page B4 in the Aug. 31 Bangor Daily News is a story about the recent Maine State Ferry Service rescue of a kayaker. Congratulations to the crew for being alert and providing assistance that obviously saved a life.

The story read, however, that “…they sprang into action, delivering passengers to Lincolnville before doubling back to help.” My question is this — did they really go unload passengers before checking on an overturned boat? Or did the reporter get something wrong?

If they delivered passengers first, their priorities are skewed and I take back my congratulations!

Sue Shaw

Penobscot