A man has been charged with manslaughter after a deadly crash in rural Somerset County.

Eric Tankerley of Moscow was indicted on multiple charges last month, including two counts of manslaughter in connection with the May 2022 crash, according to the Waterville Morning Sentinel.

Tankerley was trying to pass a car driven by 25-year-old Jordan Merchant of Eastbrook on Route 201 in the town of Caratunk in May 2022.

Tankerley struck Merchant’s vehicle with his truck, causing her to spin out of control, leave the road and strike a tree.

Merchant and her passenger, 28-year-old Lindsey Walsh of Lakeville, Massachusetts, died at the scene. Neither were wearing seatbelts.

Tankerley and his passenger were not hurt.

Tankerley was allegedly driving about 100 mph and was intoxicated at the time of the crash.