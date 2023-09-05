Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

I can’t be the only one who has noticed this, but as I have driven I-95 and I-395 several times recently I’ve noticed the lack of road maintenance i.e.; weeds, grass, trees and scrub bushes.

It’s as if there’s no pride or no one really cares. I think this scenario will eventually break and crack curbs, roads and other permanent structures. Come on Maine, we’re better than this.

Kenneth Hormell

Bar Harbor