I read the editorial in this weekend’s paper, “Frustrated that our ruling class is too old? Support younger candidates,” and though I agree with the writers’ view, I wish to clear something up.

Our elected officials are not, and never have been, the “ruling class.” They are our representatives, duly elected by we the people. This statement that they are somehow our “rulers” needs to be stamped out. We don’t have a king, nor lords who rule over us.

Everyone should have learned the difference as far back as grade school, or at least by high school. I think continuing to refer to our elected representatives as rulers sets a bad example for the younger generation.

Benjamin Scribner

Van Buren