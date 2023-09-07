University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a two-part online informational session for adults interested in becoming 4-H volunteers from 6-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18 and Monday, Sept. 25.

“Start Your 4-H Volunteer Journey” will provide participants with information about the UMaine Extension 4-H youth development program through four short e-Learning modules. Attendees will also participate in an experimental learning activity, learn about the key aspects of positive youth development and be introduced to ages and stages of youth.

A 4-H volunteer is many things: mentor, advisor, friend, teacher, referee, role model, pacesetter and much more. As a 4-H volunteer, participants will have the opportunity to make a positive difference in the lives of children by teaching them valuable life skills, helping them work towards a positive self-image and working with them to accomplish positive personal goals.

The two one-hour virtual sessions will wrap up with an outline of next steps and an introduction to a county staff contact to help with the application process, if desired.

Registration is required. The sessions are free. To register, visit extension.umaine.edu.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, visit the program webpage (https://extension.umaine.edu/4h/event/start-your-4-h-volunteer-journey/) or contact Jennifer Lobley at jennifer.lobley@maine.edu or 207-255-3345.