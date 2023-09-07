Join nonprofit Women for Healthy Rural Living for a unique open house/art show! On Saturday, Sept. 9 from 4-6 p.m. come to the “Thankful Room” at our office (87 Main Street Milbridge) for an evening filled with community, art, and creativity. WHRL is celebrating artists who have supported WHRL’s fundraising efforts over the years by hosting an open house of their work. Celebrate their imaginative interpretation of the world around us.

The theme of the show is “A Maine Summer”. This show will be a lovely tribute to this year’s summer season. Light refreshments are available!