A Republican who is making a longshot presidential bid has filed a lawsuit that seeks to keep former President Donald Trump from appearing on Maine’s 2024 ballot.

John Anthony Castro, from Texas, has filed similar legal challenges against Trump in numerous states, arguing the 14th Amendment bars the ex-president from running again next year. A former federal prosecutor reportedly called the attempts a “Hail Mary.”

Here’s the complaint that Castro filed in U.S. District Court in Portland.