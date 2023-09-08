A motorcyclist died Thursday after a three-vehicle crash in Hermon.

The motorcycle and two other vehicles were involved in a crash at the intersection of Route 2, Annis Road and Klatte Road about 7:43 p.m., according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

The motorcyclist was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where he succumbed to his injuries, the sheriff’s office said late Thursday night.

The driver of the second vehicle also was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, while the driver of the third vehicle wasn’t injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.