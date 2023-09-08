Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the 80s with cloudy skies and scattered showers up north and mostly cloudy or partly sunny skies down south. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
How to know if a heat pump is right for your Maine home
What are they? How do they work? How much do they cost, and how much do they save? Experts answer these questions and more.
Longshot presidential candidate files suit to keep Donald Trump off Maine ballot
In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Portland, John Anthony Castro argues the 14th Amendment should disqualify Donald Trump from the Maine ballot. You can read his ‘Hail Mary’ lawsuit here.
Bangor’s crisis response team logged 529 calls in its first 5 months
Between March and July, the BCAT team responded to 529 calls, mostly dealing with welfare checks, public service and vagrancy complaints.
Orrington trash plant layoffs planned to be temporary
The plant stopped taking trash from Orrington residents last week as it does not have room to store any more.
They’re betting Ricky the Elf will lure more people to downtown Houlton
Last year’s Ricky the Elf event was a success, with 182 people following his adventures on Facebook, and 42 competing the prize.
Aroostook County has a new sheriff
Peter A. Johnson of Presque Isle will serve out the remainder of the Aroostook County sheriff’s term after Shawn Gillen retired in August.
Former Maine State Police lieutenant will be Hancock County sheriff’s No. 2
Jonathan Mahon, who retired from Maine State Police in 2006, will fill a position that effectively has been vacant since May.
Brewery and affordable housing project was only suitor for Brunswick’s old fire station
The plan is to turn the first floor into a bigger home for Moderation Brewing, the basement into storage and a community kitchen, and the second floor into five studio apartments.
Bath Iron Works allowed employees to call co-workers racist slurs, lawsuit says
Aaron Martin, a Black man and former Bath Iron Works welder, claims that supervisors used racial slurs and derogatory actions.
Dragon Cement in Thomaston will lay off 65 as it shuts down
The hulking Dragon Cement plant will start idling in December, laying off about 65 workers over the coming year.
A Maine performance artist’s new project puts her ‘in control’ of childhood traumas
Sara Juli doesn’t relive her trauma on stage. Instead, she literally dances around the subject, picking apart the concept of naughtiness.
Steph Curry praises Cooper Flagg’s ‘NBA style’ of play
“Cooper shows a confidence and basketball IQ … he almost plays like an NBA style at 16,” Steph Curry said in an interview released Wednesday.
Our predictions for Week 2’s Maine high school football games
Based on results from Week 1 and preseason, as well as 2022 matchups, here’s what might happen in seven upcoming games.
UMaine wide receiver is poised for his breakout season
In last Saturday’s 14-12 loss to Florida International, Jamie Lamson led the Black Bears with six catches for 48 yards.
Food just tastes better when it’s cooked outside
“Maybe it’s this kinship and sense of freedom that helps the food we eat in the outdoors taste so much better,” BDN Outdoors contributor Chris Sargent writes.
If you understand the basics, you can take good bird photos without an expensive camera
“You can find tons of advice out there on how to take better bird photos, most of it contradictory or just plain useless,” BDN Outdoors contributor Bob Duchesne writes.
This bizarre-looking Maine bug loves eating acorns
If you think having your mouth inches away from the rest of your body would be horrible, the eastern acorn weevil begs to differ.
In other Maine news …
It’s a big year for mayor’s races in Maine
Man convicted of murdering his girlfriend dies at Maine prison
Down East man denies he threatened interracial couple
Man fled on moped after allegedly assaulting another man in fit of road rage
Car fire causes 2 multi-vehicle pileups on I-95
1 injured in shooting at Waterville bakery
2-week-long boil water order lifted in North Jay
Motorcyclist dead after crash with truck in Auburn
Medical examiner rules death of Freeport woman a homicide
Performing Arts Center temporarily shut down because of mold problem
Portland elementary school cleared to reopen after mold outbreak
South Portland High School alerts families about tuberculosis case
John Bapst boys soccer beats the heat, MDI
Portland is getting a professional soccer team