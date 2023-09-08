Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the 80s with cloudy skies and scattered showers up north and mostly cloudy or partly sunny skies down south. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

What are they? How do they work? How much do they cost, and how much do they save? Experts answer these questions and more.

In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Portland, John Anthony Castro argues the 14th Amendment should disqualify Donald Trump from the Maine ballot. You can read his ‘Hail Mary’ lawsuit here.

Between March and July, the BCAT team responded to 529 calls, mostly dealing with welfare checks, public service and vagrancy complaints.

The plant stopped taking trash from Orrington residents last week as it does not have room to store any more.

Last year’s Ricky the Elf event was a success, with 182 people following his adventures on Facebook, and 42 competing the prize.

Peter A. Johnson of Presque Isle will serve out the remainder of the Aroostook County sheriff’s term after Shawn Gillen retired in August.

Jonathan Mahon, who retired from Maine State Police in 2006, will fill a position that effectively has been vacant since May.

The plan is to turn the first floor into a bigger home for Moderation Brewing, the basement into storage and a community kitchen, and the second floor into five studio apartments.

Aaron Martin, a Black man and former Bath Iron Works welder, claims that supervisors used racial slurs and derogatory actions.

The hulking Dragon Cement plant will start idling in December, laying off about 65 workers over the coming year.

Sara Juli doesn’t relive her trauma on stage. Instead, she literally dances around the subject, picking apart the concept of naughtiness.

“Cooper shows a confidence and basketball IQ … he almost plays like an NBA style at 16,” Steph Curry said in an interview released Wednesday.

Based on results from Week 1 and preseason, as well as 2022 matchups, here’s what might happen in seven upcoming games.

In last Saturday’s 14-12 loss to Florida International, Jamie Lamson led the Black Bears with six catches for 48 yards.

“Maybe it’s this kinship and sense of freedom that helps the food we eat in the outdoors taste so much better,” BDN Outdoors contributor Chris Sargent writes.

“You can find tons of advice out there on how to take better bird photos, most of it contradictory or just plain useless,” BDN Outdoors contributor Bob Duchesne writes.

If you think having your mouth inches away from the rest of your body would be horrible, the eastern acorn weevil begs to differ.

In other Maine news …

It’s a big year for mayor’s races in Maine

Man convicted of murdering his girlfriend dies at Maine prison

Down East man denies he threatened interracial couple

Man fled on moped after allegedly assaulting another man in fit of road rage

Car fire causes 2 multi-vehicle pileups on I-95

1 injured in shooting at Waterville bakery

2-week-long boil water order lifted in North Jay

Motorcyclist dead after crash with truck in Auburn

Medical examiner rules death of Freeport woman a homicide

Performing Arts Center temporarily shut down because of mold problem

Portland elementary school cleared to reopen after mold outbreak

South Portland High School alerts families about tuberculosis case

John Bapst boys soccer beats the heat, MDI

Portland is getting a professional soccer team

UMaine will face the nation’s 3rd-ranked field hockey team