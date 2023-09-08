Entering the second week of the 2023 fall season, football teams around northern Maine will soon begin developing reputations for themselves. Whether they’re trying to right the ship, or remain undefeated, teams will really start to discover what they’re made of this weekend.

Based on results from Week 1 and preseason, as well as 2022 matchups, here are my predictions for seven games happening this Friday night.

Oceanside at Hermon

Prediction: Oceanside 38, Hermon 36

A marquee matchup in Class C football this weekend, I foresee Oceanside outlasting Hermon in a game that’s close for all four quarters. Hermon’s tough line corps kept Oceanside’s high-octane offense at bay twice last year, but Oceanside is returning its best skill players this season, and has a good chance to outscore Hermon’s hard-nosed ground game. This game will be an exciting chess match between new school and old school football.

Bangor at Windham

Prediction: Windham 21, Bangor 14

Bangor cheerleaders perform during a game between Bangor and Lawrence at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine, on Sept. 1. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

Bangor and Windham both beat up on Class B teams last weekend, but Windham’s record last year (5-4) was much better than Bangor’s (1-8). Granted, Windham was not in Class A last year, but their track record the last two seasons is enough for them to get the nod this Friday. Neither team is known for its offense, so I envision fewer than 40 total points being scored.

Thornton Academy at Oxford Hills

Prediction: Thornton Academy 21, Oxford Hills 20

A rematch of the last two Class A state championship games, Friday’s game will be intriguing from the get-go. Thornton Academy suffered a tough 35-28 loss to Portland last week, but Oxford Hills lost to Portland 21-0 this preseason, and graduated several key members of its undefeated 2022 squad over the summer. This should be a hard-fought game, with Thornton edging out Oxford Hills to avenge last year’s state championship loss.

Brewer at Hampden Academy

Prediction: Hampden Academy 30, Brewer 20

Both Hampden Academy and Brewer have struggled since the pandemic, going 2-15 and 4-14 over the last two seasons, respectively. In a battle of two rebuilding teams, I think Hampden will collect the win, considering they were able to score three touchdowns on reigning Class C North champions Medomak Valley last weekend, while Brewer lost 54-12 to Hermon at home.

Orono at Stearns/Schenck

Prediction: Orono 57, Stearns/Schenck 22

Houlton’s AJ Lewis (left) prepares to tackle Orono’s Saladin Wise during a game Sept. 2, 2022. Credit: Joseph Cyr / Houlton Pioneer Times

Orono’s high-powered offense showed no signs of slowing up last Friday against Houlton, as the Red Riots cruised to a 57-6 victory. Meanwhile, Stearns/Schenck lost 30-12 to Bucksport on Friday, and lost by three touchdowns to Orono in the eight-player small North regional final last year, so I don’t expect them to beat Orono this week. The Red Riots’ core of Jack Brewer, the Francis brothers and the Walston brothers will be too much to handle.

Nokomis at Medomak Valley

Prediction: Medomak Valley 35, Nokomis 13

Medomak Valley is the reigning Class C North champion, and it handled Hampden at home Saturday afternoon, 36-22. Nokomis also won last week, beating Maine Central Institute 38-12, but MCI is in Class D and Nokomis has been mediocre the past two seasons. Medomak Valley’s tough line corps should be able to overwhelm Nokomis as the Panthers cruise to another victory.

Skowhegan at Cony

Prediction: Cony 22, Skowhegan 14

Both these Class B squads were solid last season, with Cony posting a 7-3 record, and Skowhegan going 10-2 en route to its first state championship since 1978. When these teams played last September, Skowhegan won 28-0, but I think Cony will eke out a win this time due to Skowhegan’s loss of a stacked senior class. Neither team scored more than seven points last week, so this should be a low-scoring game.

