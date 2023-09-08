Jamie Lamson is the epitome of perseverance and patience.

In his first four years as a wide receiver for the University of Maine’s football team, he registered two receptions for 19 yards.

Then, in last Saturday’s 14-12 loss to Football Bowl Subdivision team Florida International, Lamson led the Black Bears with six catches for 48 yards.

“I just trusted the process,” said the 6-foot-1, 205-pound native of Southington, Connecticut. “There were ups and downs and you can get down on yourself. But I knew my time would come and when I got the opportunity, I took advantage of it.”

Lamson’s UMaine highlights heading into this season included making six tackles on special teams during his career and playing on four different special teams last season. In 2019, he earned UMaine’s Jim Butterfield Offensive Scout Player of the Year Award, given to the player who does the best job replicating the skills of an upcoming opponent.

“He has worked tremendously hard ever since he has been here. His time was coming,” said senior quarterback Derek Robertson, who is also Lamson’s close friend and roommate. “It’s a credit to him and his work ethic. He has been doing it for years on special teams and now it’s his time to shine.”

Lamson’s six-catch day was impressive because UMaine is in the Football Championship Subdivision, which has 22 fewer scholarships and lacks the resources that Football Bowl Subdivision schools have.

He was “super happy” with that performance but said he would have rather had a win.

“We have a saying in the receivers room that if you love the process, the process will eventually love you back,” said wide receivers coach Mikahael Waters. “Jamie is a kid who embraced the process. He never complained about playing time. He just put his head down and worked.”

UMaine head coach Jordan Stevens said Lamson had a great summer.

“He put on seven pounds. He looks leaner and in better shape. That’s a testament to him,” Stevens said. “He also has a big frame and can shield himself from defenders.”

Lamson credited the improvement to his diet, which he changed this summer by eating healthier, eating more greens and drinking more water. He has also spent extensive time in the video room, watching as much film as possible.

Having Robertson as his roommate and close friend has also been important, he said.

“The chemistry is there. We see each other every day. It definitely helps. We’re always on the same page,” Lamson said.

Waters said Lamson has always been a good route runner.

“We just had to continue to develop his confidence and develop his strength in the weight room,” Waters said. “At the end of last fall and going into the spring, it really clicked for him and he has developed into one of our most, if not our most consistent receiver.”

Lamson said last Saturday’s performance was a big boost to his confidence but he also knows it is just one game and he can’t become complacent.

“I have to do my same routine and I have to continue to do my job. I have to definitely be locked in at every practice and every game,” Lamson said. “I want to improve every day and help us win games.”

The Black Bears will have their hands full on Saturday when they travel to Fargo, North Dakota, to take on a North Dakota State team that has won nine Football Championship Subdivision titles over the past 12 seasons and is currently ranked No. 2 in the country.

Game time is 3:30 p.m.

They will play in the Fargodome where the Bison have won their last 24 home openers and 79 of their last 81 games against non-conference opponents.

Freshman running back Tristen Kenan, the reigning Coastal Athletic Association Rookie of the Week, is looking forward to the challenge.

“There’s going to be a lot of noise in the dome. I really like the pressure. It gives me an edge and makes me go even harder,” said Kenan, who rushed for 108 yards on 24 carries against FIU and also caught three passes for 26 yards. “It’s going to be fun.”

North Dakota State is coming off a season-opening 35-10 win over Eastern Washington in Minneapolis.

North Dakota State racked up 513 total yards including 337 on the ground on just 39 carries.

Cole Payton carried the ball six times for 104 yards, TaMerik Williams ran for 93 yards on 13 carries and quarterback Cam Miller lugged it nine times for 83 more yards. Miller also completed 18 of 25 yards for 174 yards and two touchdowns.

UMaine held FIU to 13 rushing yards on 24 carries.