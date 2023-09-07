Steph Curry is the newest NBA star impressed by Maine native Cooper Flagg.

Curry lauded Flagg’s athleticism and confidence in an interview with SLAM NBA released Wednesday.

“Cooper shows a confidence and basketball IQ … he almost plays like an NBA style at 16,” Curry said. “He obviously can show his athleticism and overall skill set, but he’s one that I’ve seen that’s like never in a hurry out there, and for high school level, that’s hard to find.”

In August, Curry played alongside Flagg at his invite-only, eighth annual “Curry Camp” for the top youth basketball prospects in the country.

“You can see a little difference in his pace and his overall know-how,” Curry added.

Flagg also participated in Jayson Tatum’s Elite Camp in late July, where former Celtic Brian Scalabrine said Flagg allegedly took it to NBA All-star Bradley Beal.

Cooper and his twin brother Ace led Nokomis to its first ever Class A Maine state basketball championship in 2021-22, before both transferred to Montverde Academy in Florida prior to their sophomore years.

Cooper Flagg was the first freshman to ever win the Maine Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year award.