BANGOR — Katahdin Trust is pleased to announce the promotion of Justin Jamison to senior vice president, commercial services officer. Jamison joined Katahdin Trust in 2019 and is based out of the Bangor office located on Springer Drive.

In his expanded role, Jamison will lead a team of commercial lenders and continue to develop new business lending relationships while also managing his current commercial banking customers.

“Justin is very deserving of this promotion, he has been a great asset to our commercial team,” said Angela Tennett Butler, executive vice president, retail and business banking. “He takes time to become acquainted with each of his customers so that he can better serve them and their financial needs.”

An Orono native, Jamison is active in his community serving as the treasurer for the Bangor Lions Club, treasurer for Maine Farmland Trust, board member of KCI Charities, Inc., and is a member of the advisory board for the College of Natural Sciences, Forestry, and Agriculture at the University of Maine. Jamison currently resides in Bangor with his wife and two children.

Founded in 1918, Katahdin Trust is a community bank based in Houlton with more than $1 billion in assets and nearly 180 employees. The Bank offers financial services to individuals and businesses from 16 bank branch locations throughout northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions with a suite of digital and online banking solutions. Katahdin Trust is designated as a 2023 “Best Places to Work in Maine”, 2023 Best Place for Working Parents®, and one of American Banker’s Top 200 Community Banks in the U.S. The parent company of Katahdin Trust, Katahdin Bankshares Corp, common stock is quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol KTHN. Learn more about the Bank at www.katahdintrust.com and follow Katahdin Trust on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and Instagram.