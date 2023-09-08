Pantera guitarist Zakk Wylde at the Bangor Waterfront on Thursday. Credit: Rodney Devost / BDN

On its Northern American tour with fellow heavy metal band Lamb of God, Pantera visited Bangor for a concert Thursday night at Maine Savings Amphitheater.

Originally formed in Arlington, Texas, in 1981, Pantera is now composed of vocalist Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown, along with touring musicians Zakk Wylde on guitar and Charlie Benante on drums. Brown and Anselmo reunited for the tour, Pantera’s first in 22 years

Visual Portfolio, Posts & Image Gallery for WordPress

Pantera bassist Rex Brown plays at the Bangor Waterfront on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Credit: Rodney Devost / BDN

Pantera played the Bangor Waterfront on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Credit: Rodney Devost / BDN

Pantera frontman Phil Anselmo gestures to the crowd at the Bangor Waterfront on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Credit: Rodney Devost / BDN

Concertgoers get rowdy at the Pantera show on the Bangor Waterfront on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Credit: Rodney Devost / BDN

Pantera guitarist Zakk Wylde at the Bangor Waterfront on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Credit: Rodney Devost / BDN

Lamb of God, from Richmond, Virginia, is composed of bassist John Campbell, vocalist Randy Blythe, guitarists Mark Morton and Willie Adler, and drummer Art Cruz,

Visual Portfolio, Posts & Image Gallery for WordPress

Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe performs at the Bangor Waterfront on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Credit: Rodney Devost / BDN

Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe and guitarist Willie Adler at the Bangor Waterfront on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Credit: Rodney Devost / BDN

Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe jumps around while performing at the Bangor Waterfront on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Credit: Rodney Devost / BDN

Randy Blythe pauses while performing at the Bangor Waterfront on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Credit: Rodney Devost / BDN

Mark Morton of Lamb of God at the Bangor Waterfront on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Credit: Rodney Devost / BDN

More Bangor Waterfront concert pictures

Visual Portfolio, Posts & Image Gallery for WordPress
Load More Loading More… You’ve reached the end of the list

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley, her puppy Percy and staying active in the Maine outdoors.