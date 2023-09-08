On its Northern American tour with fellow heavy metal band Lamb of God, Pantera visited Bangor for a concert Thursday night at Maine Savings Amphitheater.

Originally formed in Arlington, Texas, in 1981, Pantera is now composed of vocalist Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown, along with touring musicians Zakk Wylde on guitar and Charlie Benante on drums. Brown and Anselmo reunited for the tour, Pantera’s first in 22 years

Lamb of God, from Richmond, Virginia, is composed of bassist John Campbell, vocalist Randy Blythe, guitarists Mark Morton and Willie Adler, and drummer Art Cruz,