On Thursday evening, 52-year-old Danielle Goodwin was found by police near the South Portland Home Depot down an embankment by the sidewalk.

Her death, which was ruled a homicide by the state’s medical examiner, remains a mystery. Maine State Police and staff from the attorney general’s office were at the scene Friday near Clarks Pond Parkway trying to piece together what happened.

Friends say Goodwin was a big part of the area’s recovery community and they are devastated by her death.

“She was strong and brave,” said Stephanie Doyle. “Probably one of the bravest women that I know.”

Doyle says she was more than just best friends with Danielle Goodwin. They were more like soulmates.

“You couldn’t help but to feel special and comfortable in her presence,” Doyle said.



Friends say Danielle Goodwin, right, was a loving friend who always went above and beyond for those in the recovery community. She’s pictured here with best friend Stephanie Doyle. Credit: Stephanie Doyle

Kris Dow, who was friends with Goodwin, described her as “an incredible friend who was always able to be there for people and we were always there for her back.”

Dow initially met Goodwin through friends and said she was loyal and spunky.

“It didn’t matter what life was throwing at her. She always had a smile on her face,” he said.

Dow said Goodwin lived in Maine and spent time in Florida before coming back. They reconnected when he went to a treatment center and she was there as a recovery coach.

“Being there, she was giving me that hope of ‘this is what life can look like again. My life can be like this,'” Dow said.

Another friend, Zoe Campbell credited Goodwin with being “instrumental” in saving her life during one of its hardest points.



Friends say Danielle Goodwin, left, was a loving friend who always went above and beyond for those in the recovery community. She’s seen here with her friend Zoe Campbell. Credit: Zoe Campbell

Like so many others, Campbell said Goodwin would go above and beyond for those who needed it.

“She went through so much in her life. She was able to share her experience, strength and hope with everyone she came in contact with,” Campbell said.

Campbell now lives in Georgia, but the two stayed connected and had spoken as recently as a few weeks ago.

“Her legacy will continue,” Campbell said.

Doyle expressed hope for the ongoing investigation into Goodwin’s death.

“She deserves justice,” Doyle said.

Maine State Police said they are following up on leads but have not made any arrests.

Additionally, they are looking for the car that Goodwin was last seen in, a 2016 blue Honda CRV with a Maine license plate 2773VM. Anyone with information can reach the Maine State Police at 207-624-7076 ext. 9.