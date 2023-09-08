Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

After reading the comments by Amy Fried against Rep. Jared Golden’s position on the student debt issue, I’m really not surprised, and I doubt Golden is too upset either. Certainly I’m not.

She tells him that he’d better not run for statewide office. Fried seemingly never fails to criticize Republican or conservative causes in her BDN column, but now decides to take on her own. Kind of refreshing isn’t it!

Larry T. Doughty

Brewer