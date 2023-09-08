Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

I’m writing as someone who was born and raised in Maine. I feel that the much-revered democracy is a fallacy. All the politicians and shrill know-it-alls claim we have this wonderful democracy that is being destroyed by all who disagree with them. The last time I checked, guess what I found. We still have a republic in the United States. At least, for the moment.

Benjamin Franklin’s reply to a lady who asked him, “What have you given us Mr. Franklin?” was this: “A republic, if you can keep it.” With all those shrill cries for a democracy from people who don’t know what a democracy really is, we may actually lose what our founders gave us. There has never been a successful democracy in history or a successful communist country. For the same reasons.

Bud Simpson

Logan, Ohio