Cooper Flagg was invited to Jayson Tatum’s basketball camp in late July and left the Celtics all-star impressed with his competitive nature.

“I like him a lot. The thing that impressed me was how hard he competed on both ends. He’s got an edge about him, not arrogant,” Tatum said, according to Jeff Goodman, who interviewed the former Duke Blue Devil for The Messenger. “He’s going at guys, going at the pros. He was trying to block every shot, getting every rebound. He wasn’t playing cool. He was asking questions a lot, listening.”

Flagg made waves on social media this August, reclassifying to the class of 2024, and posting pictures to Instagram of himself wearing a Duke uniform during an unofficial visit.

Flagg will be officially visiting Duke, UConn and Kansas this fall, 247Sports reported. Dates for the visits were not specified.

Flagg and his twin brother, Ace, led Nokomis to its first ever Class A Maine state basketball championship in 2021-22, before they transferred to Montverde Academy in Florida prior to their sophomore years.

Cooper Flagg was the first freshman to ever win the Maine Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year award.