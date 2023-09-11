BANGOR — Registration is now open! You can attend Northern Light Acadia Hospital’s Healthy Brain Aging Webinar on Oct. 5 from 6-7:15 p.m.

The Maine Initiative for Neurologic Aging & Health is a statewide interest group for research in healthy brain aging, memory loss, Alzheimer’s disease, and related cognitive disorders.

This event brings together members of MAINAH, the community, and leading brain health professionals for information and updates on current work in Maine and the possible role you can play in advancing research.

Topics to be addressed are loneliness, social isolation, and healthy aging, mitochondrial function during aging and disease, and hearing loss as a risk for cognitive impairment. There will also be a quick primer on precision medicine and new treatments for Alzheimer’s disease. Finally, a short discussion and Q&A will wrap up the evening.

The webinar is free, but registration is required. Please note that the meeting allows for 500 participants and attendance will be first come, first served. Therefore, it is recommended that if you plan to attend, join the meeting promptly at the start time or five minutes early. Once the meeting is full, no other participants will be able to join.To register for the free webinar, or to learn more about MAINAH, go to www.NorthernLightHealth.org/MAINAH.