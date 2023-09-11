Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

Regarding the Other Voices column “Speed cameras work,” published in the Sept. 8 edition of the Bangor Daily News.

If correct, the assertion that “fatalities dropped by 25% during the expanded hours” should overcome governmental reluctance, including in Maine’s Legislature, to allow and install such devices and to assign actionable credibility to the information they produce.

The phrase “Live Free or Die” does not apply when “live free” means, quite accurately “and to die.”

Even if traffic summonses are not to be issued, at least automatic notification to the applicable insurance carrier and a mandatory increase in premiums should help.

George Terrien

Rockland