I am writing to state my concerns about my electric bill. About a year ago, it was around $140 a month. The other day, I got a bill that was for $647, with a past due of $298.36.

I called to set up a payment “arrangement” with Central Maine Power. The utility will set up a payment arrangement of paying the $298.36, plus an additional fee per month, approximately $26 to $54 dollars more a month.

We’re heading in the wrong direction here. Who can afford payments like that for electricity? I can only imagine what this will be like in the winter.

I’m stunned that no one in our local government is offering all of us some type of assistance to pay these bills. I know plenty of people who are in the same situation or worse. This is so awful for all of us. So now we pay even more for electricity and food and the list goes on.

There’s got to be a better way short of unplugging and just living in the dark. CMP can afford to help all of us.

Sandra Hare

Carmel