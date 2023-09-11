Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

The Bangor Daily News last week published a pretty good story for local farmers. But it needs clarification.

The writer of the BDN’s account of the impact of urine on gardens should have looked into what Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association has to say on the subject. Years ago the organization published a whole book about it.

My husband and I took seriously the advice in one of its newsletters. All winter he collected his urine in used milk jugs to dilute it and use it on our gardens with great success. A farmer would have to pay attention to which plants actually need more “liquid nitrogenous” fertilizer; not, for example, green beans but surely squashes.

We did not assume it would keep away animals as some are actually attracted to its saltiness.

Sharon Bray

Orland