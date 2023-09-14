AUBURN – The Great Falls Comedy Club announces more live improv and stand-up comedy for Sept. 22-23.

Make laughter a priority and be part of the fun on Friday as Capital City Improv presents a night of musical improvisation with Makes Merry Music! Doors at 6:30, show at 7. Then on Saturday, host Nick Gordon brings one of Southern New England’s most funny comics, JJ Jones, to the stage along with guests Zach Valencia and Frank Gazerro. Doors at 7, show at 7:30.

Tickets can be found at https://www.greatfallscomedyclub.com or purchased at the door. The Great Falls Comedy Club is located inside Craft Brew Underground at 34 Court Street, Auburn.

For more information contact the club at info@greatfallscomedyclub.com or by phone at 207-200-5366.