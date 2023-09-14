The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set news policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com.

Laura Levenson wrote this column as a representative of the Social Action Committee of Congregation Beth El of Bangor. A Reform Jewish congregation, Beth El’s membership extends throughout eastern and northern Maine and into New Brunswick. The views expressed are those of the committee, not necessarily of the congregation as a whole.

This week, as every week since early January, tens of thousands of Israelis are demonstrating to protest a proposed series of laws overhauling the country’s judiciary. The proposals threaten the balance of powers and the democratic foundations of Israel.

One law already enacted denies the Israeli Supreme Court the power to overrule measures found “unreasonable” in reference to “Basic Laws” that serve in place of a formal constitution. This leaves the actions of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, without checks and balances. Further measures would give the ruling government control over the selection of judges, allow government ministers to reject the opinions of the attorney general, and in other ways strip power from the judicial branch.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right coalition seems to prefer its own theology to the Basic Laws. And it is perhaps not a coincidence that Netanyahu, who stands accused of corruption, could personally benefit from reducing the power of the courts.

It is with deep concern that the Social Action Committee of Congregation Beth El in Bangor has been following these disturbing events. As members of a Reform congregation, we fully endorse the statement issued in July by the Union of Reform Judaism, which reads in part: “The Reform Movement in North America vehemently condemns the strongarm tactics of the current coalition as they push through this divisive legislation which imperils Israel’s already-fragile democracy.”

“Seventy-five years after its creation, the modern Jewish state of Israel is being threatened by extremists, which we know from history can only bring calamity upon our people,” the statement continues.

As Israelis, in unprecedented numbers, continue to protest in the streets, we as a North American Movement will stand by our siblings as they push for a path forward for Israel to remain a Jewish and democratic state.

As a committee, we are heeding the plea of Rabbi Gilad Kariv, a member of the Knesset and former head of the Reform movement in Israel, who said: “This is not the time to be silent or to be polite. Sitting on the fence is neither a democratic option nor a Zionist option.”

“I am encouraging you all to be not only fully aware of the danger of the judiciary reform but to be fully involved in this democratic protest,” he added.

Our devotion to the well-being of the state of Israel is never in doubt. Recently, in coordination with our rabbi, our committee organized two rich and well-attended discussions about Israel. We found ways to talk as a congregation about the deep and personal ways Israel matters to us, while acknowledging the painful issues the country faces. This includes its treatment of Arab Israelis and of Palestinians in the occupied territories, as well as the constant and very real threats to its fundamental existence as a country.

We Jews know all too well how fragile our safety can be. As we are alert to risks from the outside, we must be equally alert to risks from within. We therefore publicly affirm our support of Israelis who oppose the weakening of their Supreme Court’s authority, which threatens both Israel’s democracy and its religious pluralism.

We want to make clear to our wider community that the current extremist Israeli government does not represent the Israel we believe in.