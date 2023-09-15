Mainers can start making appointments to get the updated COVID vaccines, which is already available at pharmacies such as CVS.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said the COVID vaccines will be more widely available beginning next week.

The agency’s new director, Puthiery Va, said even though Maine is not experiencing the same level of COVID hospitalizations and deaths as at the peak of the pandemic, numbers are rising — and getting the shot will offer protection.

“Since January 2023, we have seen 296 deaths due to COVID,” Va said. “Most of the deaths are among those that are 50 and older. And very similar to what the CDC is reporting, and across the United States, half of those deaths are actually happening among those who are 80-plus years old.”

People six months and older are eligible for the updated COVID vaccines even if they have not been vaccinated in the past.

The cost is covered by most insurance. For individuals without insurance, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Bridge Access program is making free doses available at pharmacies and federally qualified health centers.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.