Hurricane Lee arrives in Maine on Saturday.

Winds and waves will be a major factor through the day on Saturday, with power outages expected.

Lee wraps up Saturday night, and it will be much nicer on Sunday and next week.

Track

No major changes in the track forecast with Lee, still forecast to make landfall in Nova Scotia.

Due to the massive windfield with Lee, pretty much the entire Maine coast will see tropical storm conditions.

Timing

Conditions will go downhill quickly Saturday morning. From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. we will see the impacts from Lee, with the worst conditions likely toward the middle of the day.

High tide is at 12:47 p.m. and will bring the biggest threat for coastal damage.

Coastal

Waves will be huge along the coast Saturday. Big risk of damage and overwash around the 12:47 high tide. Credit: CBS 13

Lee will be a large, powerful storm by the time it reaches Maine.

The main coastal threat is from the enormous waves slamming onto the coast causing damage, especially around the midday high tide.

Stay away from the ocean. Large rogue waves could catch you off guard and easily pull you out to sea.

There is also a major threat of coastal erosion up and down the Maine coastline.

Wind

Wind gusts will approach 50 to 60 mph along midcoast and Down East Maine. Credit: CBS 13

All of Maine will see gusty winds with Lee. The highest winds will be along the midcoast and Down East Maine. Winds there will gust in excess of 50 mph, potentially approaching or exceeding 60 mph.

Wind gusts farther inland for towns and cities like Lewiston and Augusta and farther down the coast from the Portland area to the New Hampshire border will approach and potentially exceed 40 mph.

With saturated soils and stressed trees from the very wet summer, the risk of power outages is high.

The highest risk of widespread outages will be on the midcoast and in Down East Maine.

Rain

Rain will be quite heavy over Down East Maine, but inland and southern Maine can expect to be spared the worst. Credit: CBS 13

Outside of Down East Maine, rainfall is the lowest on the threat list for Hurricane Lee. Down East Maine will likely see several inches of rain, with the potential for freshwater flooding.

Central and southern Maine will be on the drier side of Lee. Only light rainfall is expected, with less than half an inch for many communities.

The freshwater flood risk outside of Down East Maine is quite low at this time. There could even be some sun late Saturday.