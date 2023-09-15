If you have ever spent time in the Maine woods at night, you have noticed it.

Out there, far removed from the lights of cities and vehicles, the stars seem to shine more brightly in the nighttime sky.

It is that dynamic that the Friends of Katahdin Woods and Waters intends to celebrate with the 10th annual Stars over Katahdin event.

The gathering on Saturday, Oct. 14, in Stacyville will celebrate the darkest skies east of the Mississippi River by offering the chance to take in the sights with some special tools. Expert astronomers and National Park Service Night Sky Rangers, equipped with state-of-the-art telescopes, will provide a unique experience.

In 2020, the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument was designated an International Dark Sky Sanctuary. It is one of only two such locations operated by the National Park Service and is the first and only one in Maine and New England.

Activities are scheduled from noon until 10 p.m. at Taylor’s Katahdin View Camps in Patten, where participants should have the opportunity to take in a partial solar eclipse and take part in campfire chats.

“For 10 years, some of those before the monument was established, volunteers and community members have been highlighting these exceptional dark skies at the Stars Over Katahdin event,” said Kala Rush, education director for the Friends of Katahdin Woods and Waters. “Thanks to our community and this event, we now have an international attraction that uplifts a local wonder and every year brings people to the Katahdin Region.”

The International Dark-Sky Association established the International Dark Sky Places Program in 2001 to encourage the protection of natural dark night skies around the globe through responsible lighting policies and public outreach and education.

The Stars Over Katahdin program is free, thanks to the friends group and several sponsors, including Richardson’s Hardware and Maine Beer Company. Food will be available for purchase on site from Oak Creek Smokery.

Camping at Taylor’s Katahdin View Camps, located at the beginning of Swift Brook Road in Stacyville, is available for $10 cash, paid upon arrival. More information and registration can be found at friendsofkww.org/stars.