As we cross into the second half of September, it’s becoming more clear what to expect from football teams around northern Maine. Every week, last year’s standings matter a little less, and this year’s standings matter a little more.

Based on results from the last two weeks, as well as 2022 matchups, here are my predictions for eight games happening this Friday night.

Hermon at Foxcroft Academy

Prediction: Foxcroft 38, Hermon 26

This interclass contest between Class D’s undisputed best program in Foxcroft and a Class C North staple in Hermon will be a very interesting matchup. Hermon has a solid ground game headed by junior quarterback Bruce Coulter and senior running back Alec Smith, but I don’t think they’ll be able to keep up with Foxcroft’s stacked senior class. Signal caller Wyatt Rayfield has picked up where he left off last year, and running back Gage Beaudry has already scored six touchdowns in his first two games back from injury.

Skowhegan at Bangor

Prediction: Bangor 21, Skowhegan 7

Considering Skowhegan hasn’t scored any points yet this season, I expect the 1-1 Bangor Rams to win a low-scoring game at Cameron Stadium this Friday. The Rams beat Lawrence 21-6 in week one, but then lost 35-6 to Windham last week, so their offense shouldn’t be too explosive either. Look for senior quarterback Jack Schuck to try to get some deep shots in, though. The River Hawks meanwhile were last year’s Class B state champions, so they’re due to break their scoreless streak and get at least one touchdown against Bangor.

Hampden Academy at Oceanside

Prediction: Oceanside 46, Hampden 22

With wins over Cape Elizabeth 50-12 and Hermon 38-24, Oceanside’s high-octane offense and improved run defense will likely keep the ball rolling against a less established Hampden program. That being said, Hampden is coming off an energizing 28-0 win over Brewer, and has a brand new coaching staff this season that deserves some recognition. The Broncos have the ability to score a few touchdowns on Oceanside but I don’t think they’ll match the Mariners’ offensive talent. The Galley twins, reigning Class C North Player of the Year Aiden Sergent and reigning Big 11 Coach of the Year Sam Weiss have been great so far this season.

Cony at Messalonskee

Prediction: Messalonskee 30, Cony 21

Messalonskee has been a pleasant surprise this September, dominating Falmouth 47-8 and Gardiner 35-0 after winning only two games all season last year. Week 3 foe Cony has beaten Messalonskee every year since 2017, and been a staple in Class B postseason play, but I think the Eagles should outlast the Rams at home on Friday. Messalonskee’s wins have been too convincing to write off, and Cony’s offense hasn’t been exceptionally great so far this year.

Medomak Valley at Brewer

Prediction: Medomak Valley 44, Brewer 8

I foresee the 2-0 Medomak Valley Panthers cruising to their third victory this season as they attempt to defend their Class C North title this fall. Brewer is 0-2 and has only scored 12 points total against Hermon and Hampden so far, so its chances of winning are slim this Friday. Medomak’s front line is probably too tough and experienced for a young Brewer squad to handle, and will largely keep Brewer off the board.

Old Town at Belfast

Prediction: Old Town 26, Belfast 20

In a battle between winless teams, I envision Old Town coming out on top in a hard-fought game on Belfast territory. Both sides are definitely hungry for their first win, but the Coyotes’ losses have been closer games than Belfast’s, and to two solid teams in Winslow and Poland. The Belfast Lions meanwhile have lost 54-6 to Foxcroft Academy, and 44-16 to John Bapst/Bangor Christian. Belfast did beat Old Town 44-16 last year, so expect the Coyotes to be playing with a chip on their shoulders.

Ellsworth/Sumner at Orono

Prediction: Orono 54, Ellsworth/Sumner 28

With a +73 point differential through two games, Orono is officially the team to beat in eight-player small North, and Ellsworth probably won’t be the team that does. Orono’s offense has been on fire going back to the middle of last season, putting up at least 50 points in five of its last eight games. Ellsworth did beat Madawaska 55-24 two weeks ago, but was brought back down to earth by Dexter last week, losing 44-28. Its offense could make some noise this Friday, but not as much as Orono’s will.

MDI at Camden Hills

Prediction: MDI 28, Camden Hills 22

The only game on this list between two undefeated teams, and the only one scheduled for 3 p.m., this should be an interesting battle Friday afternoon. Both sides have beaten one team in the eight-player large North conference, and one team in the South conference, so now all they have to do is beat each other. Despite playing on the road, MDI’s offense has been more productive than Camden Hills’ so far this season (84 points scored compared to 34), earning it the nod this week.