Darius McKenzie started playing football at age 7 in his native Ottawa, Ontario.

“There was a coach who was going door-to-door in my neighborhood trying to get kids to play football. He reached out to me and offered me a free opportunity to play,” said the University of Maine’s inside linebacker. “I was a violent kid growing up and I thought it was a great opportunity.”

McKenzie fell in love with the sport and is now off to an impressive start in his first season as a starter for UMaine. The sophomore is leading the Black Bears in tackles with 15 through the first two games. He also has two quarterback hurries.

McKenzie played in nine of UMaine’s 11 games a year ago and had 14 tackles, including two sacks. He appeared in two games in the fall of 2021.

“I think all tackles should belong to me,” McKenzie said.

UMaine will play its Coastal Athletic Association opener at 6:30 p.m. Friday against nationally ranked Rhode Island. The game has been moved from Saturday afternoon due to Hurricane Lee.

“Darius has been unbelievable this season,” said senior quarterback Derek Robertson. “He worked so hard in the off-season to get where he’s at. I’m really proud of him.”

McKenzie and the rest of the linebackers put in extra work this offseason both on the field and in the weight room.

“We held each other accountable. There’s always something you can get better at,” said McKenzie, a former three-time first team All-Canadian linebacker.

The linebacker has a lot more confidence now and has a better understanding of the various defensive schemes UMaine employs.

McKenzie is the “quarterback” of the defense, UMaine head coach Jordan Stevens said, and has become a more vocal leader.

“It has been really good to see his progress since last year,” Stevens said. “He has trimmed down his weight and gotten into better shape. He has been making tackles outside the numbers [middle of the field]. He’s fast and he runs sideline to sideline. And he can rush the passer.”

McKenzie’s work ethic and attention to detail are undeniable, UMaine defensive coordinator Jeff Comissiong said.

“He’s always studying film and coming in and asking questions. He looks at everything and breaks it down. He can mentally comprehend everything that’s going on around him, which helps him be a pretty good linebacker,” Comissiong said. “He has learned to put himself into better position to make plays. His ability to decipher plays, recognize where the ball is going to be, get there fast and finish plays is where his strength is.”

McKenzie grew up playing Canadian football, which has different rules than American football. Offenses have three downs in which to gain 10 yards and a first down instead of the four downs provided in American football. The field is also 10 yards longer, 110 yards as opposed to 100, and several backs and receivers can go in motion before the snap while the American game only allows one.

He moved to Ohio his junior year to play at Western Reserve Academy and then he attended Clearwater Academy International in Florida before landing at UMaine.

“It was a little bit of a transition but not having as many players in motion made it easier for me,” McKenzie said.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound McKenzie, whose nine tackles in last weekend’s 44-7 loss at No. 2 North Dakota State earned him a share of the game-high honors with teammate Kahzir “Buggs” Brown, said he decided to attend UMaine because he liked the family brotherhood.

“And I knew [Ottawa natives] Katley Joseph and Liam Dobson so I thought it would be a great opportunity for me,” he said.

Joseph was a defensive back at UMaine and Dobson was an offensive tackle.

McKenzie wants to continue to improve and said he is focusing on his block destruction.

“I want to be able to knock tight ends and offensive linemen back and destroy them,” he said.

McKenzie is enjoying his time at UMaine and is looking forward to Friday night’s challenge against the Rams, who are ranked No. 20 in the country in one national poll and No. 21 in another.

They are led by dynamic dual-threat quarterback Kasim Hill.

“We have to focus on the quarterback. He really conducts the offensive very well. We’re going to have to be ready for everything,” McKenzie said.