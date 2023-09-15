Chaim Bloom, fired Thursday by the Red Sox from his position as president of baseball operations, has declined media requests for interviews — at least for now.

However, Bloom did issue a statement to numerous media outlets, including MassLive.com, Friday morning.

It reads:

“I will always be grateful to John, Tom, Mike and Sam for trusting me to lead the Red Sox baseball operations department. Every day, I gave my teammates and this organization everything I had, and I never took a second for granted.

“Great things are now in store for the Red Sox. And while I’m sad that I won’t be watching them from the same chair, I will still be very proud.

“Red Sox fans, you are the best. Your passion fueled me daily, and added meaning to everything I’ve done here. You very much deserve more championships. And you will get them.”