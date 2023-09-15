FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts — On Wednesday afternoon, Jonathan Jones referenced some of Tyreek Hill’s press conference comments from last week without prompting.

“He’s continuing to get better. He spoke of that last week with the media, with his releases and things like that,” Jones said.

So when does the Patriots cornerback get a chance to tune in to Hill’s press availability?

“You just hear about it,” Jones said. “[Cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino] might mention some things if a guy has been chirping, trying to give us a little bulletin board talk.”

Safe to say some of Hill’s comments from his Thursday press conference will find their way onto Jones’ radar. Asked by Dolphins reporters what his approach to double coverage might be, Hill said he’ll be getting open against Patriots defensive backs regardless of what they throw at him on Sunday.

“I’m still going to dominate that no matter what,” Hill said. “I still got a job to do, and that’s to run my routes. You put two guys on me, one guy on me, or three guys on me I’m still going to run my route to get open.”

In the past, the Patriots have had quite a bit of success against Hill by using Jones and Devin McCourty in coverage against him, but Bill Belichick might be without both on Sunday afternoon. McCourty is obviously retired, while Jones was limited with an ankle injury on Thursday and then missed Friday’s practice entirely.

Whoever is out there, Hill is expecting a physical matchup against a divisional opponent.

“It’s definitely going to be fast. Guys are going to be flying around hitting hard,” Hill said. “That’s what football is to me. Hard-nosed games, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Story by Chris Mason, MassLive.com