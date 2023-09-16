Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

The following letter will be difficult for some individuals to acknowledge, but it needs to be said out loud.

The legislative session is over. Gov. Janet Mills, Planned Parenthood, and many lawmakers have all succeeded in passing LD 1619. I believe this extreme abortion proposal became law utilizing many tricks, and that their claim of victory is tainted with the blood of innocent children. Ultimately, I believe this will be their downfall, and ours as well because a just and loving God cannot protect and bless a country that murders its children.

Our best recourse then is to pray for the holy gift of repentance. It is urgent and necessary that we do so to atone for this hideous sin of abortion. Absent that, this same hardened attitude has already allowed other ways to severely abuse our children. The increase in child sex trafficking is the most alarming. I believe that is the fallout when our laws begin to devalue innocent life.

We must fully understand, therefore, that Maine’s latest abortion law will not go unnoticed. We will reap what we sow. May His judgment on us not be as severe as we deserve.

Pat Truman

Hallowell