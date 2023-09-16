Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

The many articles in the news about the president’s age create the false impression that this issue is the most important one. To quote Molly Ivins, “au contraire, as we say in Lubbock.”

Biden is in good shape for 80. His stiff gait does not impair his thinking. According to New York Times columnist Charles Blow, attention to Biden’s age is “fueled by political manipulation and media complicity.”

The issue-averse GOP would like voters to think of age and only age in the next election and to forget their flight from questions of policy.

Biden is 80 at a good time because we now know brains can grow new cells through a process called neuroplasticity. Eight years of working closely with President Barack Obama and four years of making difficult decisions have undoubtedly sharpened Biden’s mind.

And you have to admit that Biden is younger than Diane Feinstein.

Peg Cruikshank

Scarborough