Thousands of Maine households lost power Saturday as storm Lee brought hurricane-force wind and heavy rain along its northward path.

The National Hurricane Center downgraded Hurricane Lee to a post-tropical cyclone early Saturday, but a tropical storm warning was still in effect for all of Maine’s coast and a large swath of the interior. The strongest winds were expected to be in the midcast and Down East, where gusts were predicted to exceed 60 mph at times.

More than 90,000 households across Maine had lost power as of around 2:30 p.m Saturday.

Hancock County had the most outages with more than 15,000 households without power between Versant Power and Central Maine Power, followed by Penobscot with 11,062, Lincoln with 8,888, Washington with 10,325, Waldo with 6,799, Somerset with 5,228, Cumberland with 5,082, York with 4,997, Kennebec with 4,979, Androscoggin with 4,650, Sagadahoc with 4,570, Knox with 4,333, Franklin with 2,325 and Oxford with 1,418.

The Canadian Maritimes has been hit harder by outages with 146,881 Nova Scotia Power customers without power and 46,909 NB Power customers in New Brunswick in the dark around 2:30 p.m. The storm was predicted to make landfall in Nova Scotia later Saturday.

As the wind picked up near Rockland Harbor on Saturday morning, Trisha Charan and her two sons, Noah and Nolan, stood outside near the water bundled up in raincoats. They came from Union, about 20 minutes away, to get coffee and see the storm.

Charan said it was her sons’ first hurricane, and the winds were more aggressive in Rockland than they were in Union, so she wanted her boys to see it.

“Usually we get winter storms, not the fall,” Charan said.

BDN writer Jules Walkup contributed reporting.