It’s that time of year when you start reaching for a sweater in the mornings and the crisp smell of decomposing leaves starts to fill the air.

It’s also apple picking season! It’s one fall pastime that hasn’t seen many changes over the years, and almost always prompts a smile from young and old alike.

With a handful of orchards around the state, there’s plenty of opportunities to experience u-pick as well as take a stroll through the pumpkin patch. As we prepare for Maine Apple Sunday this weekend, we’re reflecting on past years of apple picking with some of the best photos in our archive.

Click each photo to expand it to full size, and click the arrows in full-screen to navigate the gallery.

