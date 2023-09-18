KINGFIELD — Poland Spring employees at its Kingfield bottling plant are proud to donate $5,000 to the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area. Poland Spring helps sponsor three events with the donation: the Color Me United 5K, the Halls of Horror Halloween event and Packs for progress which provides backpacks filled with supplies for students heading back to school.

From left, Mike LeClair: SH&E Resource, Poland Spring; Chelsie Whittier: director of community engagement, United Way; Kelly Nichols: production coordinator, Poland Spring; Kendra Baker: executive director, United Way (holding the check); Jeff Vienneau: Kingfield plant manager; Lisa Rowe: director of finance and operations, United Way; Tom Wiencek: warehouse manager, Poland Spring; Nichole Ernest: director of marketing and communications, United Way; and Nathaniel Boehmer: operations manager, Poland Spring.