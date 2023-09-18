A former Penobscot County Jail corrections officer previously accused of sexually harassing female employees has been promoted to jail administrator.

Capt. Chris Boulier was promoted to jail administrator June 14, after Capt. Nick Hardwick died March 8, Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton said.

Penobscot County Commissioners approved Boulier’s promotion at a June 20 meeting.

Boulier joined the sheriff’s office in 1991, according to his LinkedIn profile.

As a corrections officer, Boulier was named in a 2009 lawsuit that alleged he sexually harassed female employees. Boulier, Sgt. Scott Basso and former Cpl. Steven Buzzell allegedly made repeated sexual remarks to a female corrections officer.

The remarks included asking the female corrections what her favorite sexual position was, if she moaned or screamed during sex, what female inmates looked like naked after strip searches.

The woman told the men she “didn’t appreciate the offensive conduct,” but the conduct continued, she wrote in her complaint. She reported the behavior and managers investigated.

She later quit, and in 2010 won an undisclosed settlement with the county, according to court records.

Morton did not respond to additional questions about Boulier’s promotion. Boulier did not respond to requests for comment.

Hardwick, who started working at the jail in 2001, had a passion to make a difference at the sheriff’s office, previous reporting said.