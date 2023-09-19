CUMBERLAND — Youth in Cumberland County will showcase their hard work as the 4-H Livestock Auction once again returns to the Cumberland Fair.

The annual auction will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 27 in the show arena at the Cumberland Fairgrounds, 197 Blanchard Road.

All animals put up for bid were acquired by and raised by 4-H exhibitors. By raising the animals, youth learn responsible animal care as well as valuable life skills, including entrepreneurship, recording keeping and marketing. All money from the auction goes directly to the 4-H youth who raised the animal. The funds are used to buy additional animals to raise for next year’s auction or saved for college.

All livestock is 100% grain-fed and will be auctioned live. This year’s auction includes baby beef, market lambs and market hogs. Bidders can bid from anywhere in the arena by raising a hand or bidding number. Immediately after the sale, buyers must pay the cashier onsite with cash or check only. For more information about the auction, visit the Cumberland Fair 4-H livestock auction webpage.



Anyone who cannot attend the auction but wants to support local 4-H youth raising livestock can donate to the Gray-New Gloucester 4-H Food Pantry Project. The GNG 4-H Food Pantry Project is led by local 4-H members in an effort to raise funds to purchase two lambs and four hogs from the 4-H Livestock Auction at the Cumberland Fair. The meat is then donated to the Gray and New Gloucester food pantries. Donations of any amount may be sent to GNG 4-H Food Pantry Project, PO Box 1012, Gray, ME 04039 by Sept. 25, 2023. Checks can be made payable to: GNG 4-H Food Pantry Project.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, call 207-781-6099 or email allison.pollock@maine.edu.