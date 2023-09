Watch the first debate in Portland’s mayoral race starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by the Bangor Daily News and its media partner, CBS 13. All five candidates — City Councilors Pious Ali, Mark Dion and Andrew Zarro, plus former Councilor Justin Costa and political newcomer Dylan Pugh — are expected to attend the in-studio debate in Portland. They are running in a ranked-choice voting contest to replace Mayor Kate Snyder, who declined to run for a second term.

More articles from the BDN