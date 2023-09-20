BAR HARBOR – Finding Our Voices and four public libraries and downtown business communities are shining a light across Mount Desert Island as a lead-in to Domestic Abuse Awareness Month.

The Northeast Harbor Library hosts powerful short films followed by a survivor-led community conversation on emotional abuse and the impact on children Wednesday, Sept. 27 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jesup Memorial Library in Bar Harbor presents this Finding Our Voices program on Wednesday, Oct. 4 from 6-8 p.m.

Gloria Kunje and Liz Cutler are two of the local survivors participating in the discussion. The events are free and public receptions with refreshments follow both programs.

Southwest Harbor Public Library and Bass Harbor Memorial Library are joining these libraries in displaying the Finding Our Voices exhibit of photo portraits of 45 Maine survivors aged 18 to 83, paired with documentation by the women of some of the abuse they transcended. This poster exhibit is also up through October in business windows and restaurant bathrooms throughout the island.

The photographer of the 45 portraits is Patrisha McLean, founder/president of Finding Our Voices. McLean said these MDI events are part of the innovative ways the survivor-powered grassroots nonprofit is ending the stigma, shame, and isolation that are key factors in trapping women and children trapped in domestic abuse.

Finding Our Voices is also gifting participating libraries with a set of its favorite domestic abuse-themed books including two written by survivors on the Finding Our Voices posters, “The Road to After” by Rebekah Lowell and “Household” by Deb Gould.

Bookmarks that are scaled down versions of the Finding Our Voices posters and sponsored by First National Bank will be distributed by the libraries through October.

Business sponsors of the Mount Desert Island Finding Our Voices events are Stanley Subaru, ArtWaves, Shaw Jewelry, The Knowles Company, Artemis Gallery, The Nor’Easter lobster pound and market, Copita restaurant, and Smart Studio.

Other stops on the Finding Our Voices fall “Let’s Talk About It” tour include Millinocket Memorial Library on Oct. 11, York Public Library on Oct. 17, Kennebunk Free Library on Oct. 18, Skidompha Public Library on Nov. 7, and the Camden Public Library on Nov. 28.

Finding Our Voices is survivors of domestic abuse breaking the silence of domestic abuse through bold public awareness as well as innovative programs including dignified, pro bono dental care for Maine’s women and children survivors and a Get Out Stay Out fund. The grassroots nonprofit galvanizes action toward more safety, rights, services, and justice for Maine women and children. McLean, a photojournalist based in Camden, started Finding Our Voices after her own silence was broken with worldwide headlines on the domestic violence arrest of her then-husband Don “American Pie” McLean. For more information visit FindingOurVoices.net.