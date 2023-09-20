BELFAST — Friends of Sears Island invites you to join us for a dine-to-donate meal at the Harborwalk Restaurant in Belfast on Wednesday, Sept. 27 anytime from 4-8 p.m. Enjoy a meal out, and Harborwalk will graciously donate 10 percent of your tab to Friends of Sears Island to support conservation and education programs. This is a great opportunity to support a local business and a local nonprofit!



The Harborwalk Restaurant is located at 37 Front Street in Belfast. A menu and more information about the restaurant can be found at frontstreetpub.com and reservations can be made by calling 207-338-0488. To learn more about Friends of Sears Island, visit friendsofsearsisland.org.