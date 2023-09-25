Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Aroostook wind project is the first high-impact transmission line covered by a new Maine law.

Susan Collins and Angus King want to prevent “dairy imitation products” from using terms like milk, cheese and yogurt on labels.

A city ordinance prohibits the family from owning the emotional support chickens based on where they live in Bangor.

“People love doughnuts,” Christopher Worden said. “We don’t sell anything controversial.”

There are more than 2,670 cases pending in Penobscot County, and officials say may take up to two years to clear.

Every race is contested in Sorrento’s local election later this month and voters will weigh on a proposed recall ordinance.

Dragon Cement announced its plans earlier this month to idle production in Maine by 2025 and lay off about 65 workers.

Aroostook County’s population has been shrinking since the Loring Air Force Base closed, but the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an unexpected boost.

The school’s esports club is just getting off the ground, but next month the club will play against other Maine colleges and universities in a newly formed state league.

Potatoes need healthy moisture to grow, but too much water can lead to rot — and you can’t sell rotten potatoes.

Megan Randall spent her first semester in college on Michigan State’s cross country team, but realized she was homesick.

Cooler weather would be most welcome among hunters who will hit the ground on Monday for the first week of moose season.

In other Maine news …

3 dead in Glenburn crash

Penobscot County corrections officer charged with sexual assault

2 men accused of Bangor arson

UMaine Fort Kent lights up field for first ever night game in honor of beloved resident

Man charged with murder in 2017 Washington County killing

Man accused of stealing religious statues from Lewiston church

Hampden driver strikes man in I-95 breakdown lane

‘McDreamy’ raises more than $1M for cancer support in Lewiston

Falmouth police searching for a suspect in Shaw’s robbery

Portland bars remote participation at upcoming encampments workshop

Missing Saco woman last seen at NH hospital

Man killed in North Waterboro crash

Bangor planning for a new ice arena and recreation center

Bapst boys soccer gets revenge, beating Ellsworth in OT

Orono football topples Bucksport, improves to 4-0

No. 5 William & Mary deals UMaine football 4th straight loss

UMass Lowell field hockey snaps UMaine’s 3-game winning streak