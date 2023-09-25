Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Aroostook wind megaproject is 1st in Maine to need legislative approval. It got it upfront.
The Aroostook wind project is the first high-impact transmission line covered by a new Maine law.
Maine’s role in dairy’s long-running fight against alternative ‘milk’
Susan Collins and Angus King want to prevent “dairy imitation products” from using terms like milk, cheese and yogurt on labels.
Bangor family is fighting to keep its emotional support chickens
A city ordinance prohibits the family from owning the emotional support chickens based on where they live in Bangor.
Gosselin’s will expand hours and make bagels under new ownership
“People love doughnuts,” Christopher Worden said. “We don’t sell anything controversial.”
Penobscot County has one of Maine’s biggest criminal case backlogs
There are more than 2,670 cases pending in Penobscot County, and officials say may take up to two years to clear.
Inside a tiny Maine town’s political turmoil over clerk’s firing and school books
Every race is contested in Sorrento’s local election later this month and voters will weigh on a proposed recall ordinance.
Cement plant’s closure could ripple through Maine’s construction sector
Dragon Cement announced its plans earlier this month to idle production in Maine by 2025 and lay off about 65 workers.
Caribou school population grows unexpectedly
Aroostook County’s population has been shrinking since the Loring Air Force Base closed, but the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an unexpected boost.
UMFK students are building esports computers in cutting edge program
The school’s esports club is just getting off the ground, but next month the club will play against other Maine colleges and universities in a newly formed state league.
Wet fields jeopardize some of Aroostook’s multimillion-dollar potato crop
Potatoes need healthy moisture to grow, but too much water can lead to rot — and you can’t sell rotten potatoes.
Former Bangor star runner Megan Randall is making a statement at UMaine
Megan Randall spent her first semester in college on Michigan State’s cross country team, but realized she was homesick.
Warm weather could be a factor in Maine’s 42nd moose hunt
Cooler weather would be most welcome among hunters who will hit the ground on Monday for the first week of moose season.
In other Maine news …
Penobscot County corrections officer charged with sexual assault
UMaine Fort Kent lights up field for first ever night game in honor of beloved resident
Man charged with murder in 2017 Washington County killing
Man accused of stealing religious statues from Lewiston church
Hampden driver strikes man in I-95 breakdown lane
‘McDreamy’ raises more than $1M for cancer support in Lewiston
Falmouth police searching for a suspect in Shaw’s robbery
Portland bars remote participation at upcoming encampments workshop
Missing Saco woman last seen at NH hospital
Man killed in North Waterboro crash
Bangor planning for a new ice arena and recreation center
Bapst boys soccer gets revenge, beating Ellsworth in OT
Orono football topples Bucksport, improves to 4-0
No. 5 William & Mary deals UMaine football 4th straight loss
UMass Lowell field hockey snaps UMaine’s 3-game winning streak