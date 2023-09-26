The Cumberland County district attorney’s office is being asked to investigate misappropriated funds in Gray.

An audit found multiple issues, including missing credit card invoices, inconsistencies with tax withholdings and vacation record inconsistencies, according to the Portland Press Herald.

In one instance, the audit found a town employee was paid $27,000 for sick time when leaving their job, which is far more than town policy allows for.

The state auditor said the firm that conducted the audit reached out to the attorney general’s office, which would not confirm whether it was investigating.